Clapping Back

The Girl Meets World alum released her own song, “Skin,” in January 2021, seemingly about the alleged feud between her and Rodrigo over Bassett. “I’m not asking you to let it go / You been tellin’ your side / So I’ll be tellin’ mine,” Carpenter sings, noting in the chorus, “You can try / To get under my, under my, under my skin / While he’s on mine / Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin / I wish you knew that еven you / Can’t get under my skin if I don’t let you in.”

In another line, the Adventures in Babysitting star sings that “maybe ‘blonde’ was the only rhyme,” allegedly pointing to being called a “blonde girl” in Rodrigo’s track.