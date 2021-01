Singing the Cares Away

Hours after the Horns actress dropped “Skin,” Rodrigo posted a video of herself on her Instagram Story singing Taylor Swift’s “…Ready for It?” while in her car. The Disney star sang the verse, “I see nothing better I keep him forever / Like a vendetta-ta / I-I-I see how this is gonna go / Touch me and you’ll never be alone / I-Island breeze and lights down low / No one has to know,” which seemed to hint at the back and forth drama between the three stars.