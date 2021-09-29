One Chicago Casts’ Dating Histories: Who the Stars Have Dated in Real Life

While they may be saving lives on screen, the casts of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. are heating up at home! Although many have relationships and families, some costars couldn’t help but fall for each other while filming.

Chicago P.D.‘s Jesse Lee Soffer and Sophia Bush dated from 2014 to 2016, while their characters were romantically involved. Following their split and Bush’s exit from the show, he went on to briefly date Chicago Med’s Torrey DeVitto.

In August 2021, Bush, who was previously married to her One Tree Hill costar Chad Michael Murray, opened up about why so many actors connect romantically with their costars when they’re young.

“You realize that everyone you’ve ever met in this business has, like, dated everyone else. When you spend 100 hours a week on set and you don’t even get home for eight hours to sleep, like, yeah, I’m not surprised that every 20-year-old on a set has dated every other 20-year-old on a set,” the Love, Victor actress said on Michael Rosenbaum‘s “Inside of You” podcast. “We act like it’s not common and it’s wildly common. Some of our favorite celebrity couples are people who married the fourth costar they dated.”

The following month, she spoke further about how much fans want to see onscreen couples get together in real life.

“I think, sometimes, it turns into something that’s actually real in real life. I will never get over Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling kissing at the MTV Awards,” Bush said on her “Drama Queens” podcast in September 2021. “I do think it is funny, man, to know sometimes who had amazing onscreen chemistry who actually hated each other. Or vice versa! … I’ve seen real-life couples try to act together and chemistry onscreen is so flat. I think nothing is funnier.”

Many other stars of the One Chicago world work hard to keep their private lives out of the public eye. Scroll down for more on who the stars of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. are dating in real life: