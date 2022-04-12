Gayle King

“I think the whole thing is so unfortunate,” the journalist told Entertainment Tonight while attending the 2022 CMT Music Awards in April. “I think there have to be consequences to your actions. I have no idea what’s right [or] what’s wrong, I don’t. But the whole thing makes me so sad, because I like them both.”

King said that she’s “pulling” for Rock, adding, “I just want him to be fine. And it seems Will is very regretful and very remorseful, and that’s an important first step.”