2016

The couple split in May 2016 after 33 years of marriage amid rumors that he had an affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh. “I honestly at this point today have no idea what I’m going to be doing with the rest of my life,” Sharon explained on The Talk at the time. “I don’t know where I’m going, who I’m going with. And I just need time to think. And really think about myself, about what do I really want for … Because I’m 63 years of age and I can’t keep living like this.”