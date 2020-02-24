On Cutting Himself

Davidson admitted that he’s scared women away from how honest he is about his mental health battle. “I like to be very up front about that so there’s no, like, surprises,” he said. “I don’t what you to be surprised if I cut myself or if I have to go away from a rehab or if I have to go to certain therapy. It breaks the ice easier. … I don’t want to waste your time.”

The comedian told Charlamagne that he cuts his chest. “That’s why I started getting tats on my chest to cover them,” he said. “It’s a release. … Whenever you’re so manic and upset, sometimes that the only thing that would work for me. But now you go to rehab and learn, like, you can take cold shower, you can work out, you can listen to music really loud, you can read this excerpt, you can go on the Calm app, you can call a friend. … There’s so much s—t you learn.”

While Davidson admitted that he’s been suicidal more than once, he thinks of his family. “I can’t. I got a mom and a sister and a family,” he said. “I’ve always been suicidal, but I’ve never had the balls, which I’m very lucky. For the first time, like, when I went away this time I felt like I had, maybe, almost the balls.”