Pete Slams Kanye

After West made headlines for his pro-Trump rant backstage at SNL in September 2018, Davidson slammed him during a “Weekend Update” segment the following week.

“You know how wrong about politics you have to be for me to notice?” he said. “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass. I’m quoting my therapist, my mom, and my mailman.”

Davidson ended the bit by putting on a “Make Kanye 2006 Again” hat.