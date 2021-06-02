The ‘Non-Negotiables’

Flanagan first spoke about the “non-negotiables in the relationship” on “Off the Vine” in March 2021.

“If there is something that I saw as disrespectful in a relationship, I would speak on it and I was pretty vocal. I think communication is huge in a relationship and there were things that essentially I would be like, ‘Hey look, this makes me feel like s–t, this makes me feel this way,’” she said. “There wasn’t something massive. … Within the relationship, it was fun. It was great, but there was a lot of little things.”

The lawyer gave more hints at their differences that May. “You come off [the show] and you’re like, ‘Oh, some of your hobbies don’t align with mine.’ It’s not a bad thing, [but] he loves Pokémon cards and he loves playing video games and he loves going out and partying,” she told podcast hosts Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano. “There was a while where I was trying to convince myself that that’s what I liked and I was like, ‘Alright, Kelley, let’s be honest with yourself. Does that add up for you?’”

Weber noted on his podcast that their differences were what broke them up, but also made a point to claim Flanagan liked Pokémon cards too.

“We were different in a lot of ways,” Weber expressed. “I will never apologize for liking Pokémon cards. … Maybe she was just playing along to make me happy.”