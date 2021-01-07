Love Lives

Pink and Carey Hart: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
2016 A Timeline Pink Carey Hart Romance
 Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
24
9 / 24
podcast
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_600x338

2016

The pair welcomed their son, Jameson, in December 2016.

Back to top