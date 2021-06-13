Royals

Prince Charles Through the Years: The British Heir Apparent’s Life in Photos

Prince Charles Through the Years
2021

Charles’ father, Philip, died in April 2021 at the age of 99. “My father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to the queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth,” he said in a public address at the time. “As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure. Apart from anything else … I’m so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and in the Commonwealth who also share our loss and our sorrow.”

