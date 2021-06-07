Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

As he continues to speak out about his experience behind palace walls, Harry has taken aim at his father’s parenting, committing to follow a different path with his two kids. “I’m gonna make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on,” Harry said on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in May 2021.

At the time, a source told Us Charles was “boiling with anger” and felt “tortured by Harry with his constant digs.” A separate insider previously revealed that the future king plans on “freezing Harry out” when it’s his turn to run “a new slimmed-down monarchy.”

Camilla, for her part, has remained tight-lipped about the drama. The pair sent well-wishes to Harry and Meghan when Lili arrived in June 2021.