Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand With Each Member of the Royal Family After Stepping Back

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla Where Do Harry and Meghan Stand With the Rest of the Royal Family
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

As he continues to speak out about his experience behind palace walls, Harry has taken aim at his father’s parenting, committing to follow a different path with his two kids. “I’m gonna make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on,” Harry said on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in May 2021.

At the time, a source told Us Charles was “boiling with anger” and felt “tortured by Harry with his constant digs.” A separate insider previously revealed that the future king plans on “freezing Harry out” when it’s his turn to run “a new slimmed-down monarchy.”

Camilla, for her part, has remained tight-lipped about the drama. The pair sent well-wishes to Harry and Meghan when Lili arrived in June 2021.

