Queen Elizabeth II

The monarch was “unimpressed” with Harry’s controversial comments about growing up within the royal family, according to a source, but she still has “a soft spot” for her grandson. Harry was also close with late Philip, who died in April 2021. “He was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end,” the duke wrote in a tribute following his death.

Meghan, for her part, spoke highly of the queen during the pair’s CBS interview in March 2021. “The queen has always been wonderful to me,” she said, reflecting on learning to curtsey ahead of their first interaction. When they welcomed their daughter, Lili, in June 2021, Elizabeth was “overjoyed,” a source told Us.

With the couple in California full-time, they’ve done their best to stay in touch with Harry’s relatives. Before Philip’s death, he had a funny way of ending their Zoom calls. “My grandfather, instead of, like, pressing ‘leave meeting,’ he [slams the laptop closed],” Harry teased in a February interview.