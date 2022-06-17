Bill Hader

Bilson was first spotted with the comedian in the fall of 2019, six years after they appeared in the 2013 film To Do List together. They made their first red carpet appearance at the 2020 Golden Globes. Several months later, however, news broke that they called it quits.

Bilson appeared to address their painful split for the first time in June 2022.

“I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it,” the actress said on her “Broad Ideas” podcast of going through a breakup amid the coronavirus lockdown. “It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done⁠, harder than childbirth.”