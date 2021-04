January 2019

During an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s “Off the Vine” podcast, Gates spoke candidly about her time with Gottschalk in the fantasy suite, saying that she had a “mind-blowing” experience with her future fiancé. “When I was on [BiP], he would take me into the ocean and say some dirty s—t to me,” she recalled. “We get into the fantasy suite and he did the damn thing. That’s when I was pretty damn sure.”