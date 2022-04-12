Garcelle Beauvais Book Biggest RHOBH Revelations Divorce Details More

On the End of Her First Marriage

The model was married to Saunders from 1991 to 2000. The former couple called it quits when their son, Oliver, was 3 years old. Beauvais called the divorce “neither amicable nor easy,” pointing out that her ex wasn’t as “emotionally, financially, or physically supportive as I would have hoped.”

The TV personality explained that she detailed their divorce lows in the book “not to stir up any old ghosts of the past,” but to better describe how she became the woman she is today. Throughout their marriage, Beauvais recalled becoming more “financially driven” to “overcompensate” for Saunders’ “dreamer” tendencies.

“After the divorce, Danny would often say that I emasculated him,” she claimed, adding that their coparenting relationship “didn’t go so well” either.