She Almost Died During Her Infertility Journey

Beauvais welcomed her twins in 2007 when she was in her 40s. In the book, she recalled the “heartbreaking setbacks” she faced, including miscarriages and unsuccessful rounds of in vitro fertilization treatments before the boys were born.

Ahead of the healthy pregnancy, the Bravo personality was in “pain” which landed her in the hospital. After being discharged she received a call from the hospital telling her she needed emergency surgery.

“Turns out, I had developed a life-threatening bowel obstruction from the fibroids surgery and my waste was backing up in my system and poisoning my body,” she wrote. “If I hadn’t gone to the hospital when I did, I wouldn’t be alive today to tell my story. After that ordeal, I was shell shocked and terrified.”