She ‘Respected’ Erika Jayne When They First Met

Beauvais sparked feud speculation with the “Pretty Mess” performer earlier this year when she unfollowed the model and Sutton Stracke on social media. In her book, however, she revealed that her first impression of Erika was much more pleasant.

“I took instantly to her no-nonsense, direct, cut-to-the-chase attitude. It was very New York,” she wrote of her costar. “A little tough and dude-leaning, just like me. She’s seen somethings. I respected her story and struggle to get to where she was. Not an easy beginning, but she made it, baby!”

Beauvais noted that she also found “camaraderie” with Dorit Kemsley, bonding over their love of fashion. “Coming from the fashion world myself, I could tell this girl had an eye for style,” she added.