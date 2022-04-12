She Took Her ‘Eye Off the Ball’ With Eldest Son Oliver

The Franklin & Bash alum told readers that she struggled to write about how for years she tried to “grapple with how to best heal her broken son” after Oliver struggled with addiction.

“After years of therapy, tears and heartache, I can painfully admit to myself that I took my eyes off the ball with Oliver. I assumed that because he had the best of everything, everything would work out for the best,” she confessed. “Unfortunately, that was not to be the case. Angst, fear, helplessness, and worry were consuming emotional daggers that governed my relationship with Oliver’s teenage and early adult years.”

Beauvais remembered crying herself to sleep and worrying when she woke up as she tried to anticipate what trouble Oliver would get into next. “I had agonizing physical reactions to all the turmoil as well,” she added, explaining her eczema spiked during the stressful time and leave her with “debilitating” pain.