Garcelle Beauvais Book Biggest RHOBH Revelations Divorce Details More

She Turned Down a Tropical Getaway With Michael Jordan

During her early days as a model in New York City, Beauvais recalled having “so much fun” working with the NBA icon, noting that Jordan’s name didn’t “ring a bell” for her before their photo shoot.

“I was impressed by how tall and handsome he was. He took me on a golf date after the shoot and showed me how to hold a club properly and swing,” she wrote, revealing that the athlete later invited her to go to Hawaii with him, but she declined. “Like a naive little girl, I was ‘clutching my pearls’ and shocked by the idea of going to Hawaii with a man I had just met.”

Looking back, she confessed, “I blew that one!”