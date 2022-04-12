Garcelle Beauvais Book Biggest RHOBH Revelations Divorce Details More

The Power of 3

The NYPD Blue alum revealed that the number three has played an important role in her life — including the age her children all were when she split from their respective fathers. “That number three keeps lurking in the background of my life and popping up in unexpected ways,” she wrote. “I had three boys, my father left my mom when I was 3, I left [my first husband] Danny [Saunders] when Oliver was 3, and now [the split from Mike Nilon when the twins were 3].” Beauvais said she doesn’t “believe in coincidences,” adding that the number continues to “haunt” her.