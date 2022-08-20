2019
The Shameless actor gushed about how his bond with Rinna has gotten stronger over time.
“We listen to each other. Really listen to each other. The thing about listening is that it’s not something that comes innately to human beings. Normally we have a tape playing in our heads all the time,” he shared with The Daily Beast. “It can be hard to allow what other people are saying actually in. That’s what Lisa and I do — we listen. And she’s smart, she’s the smartest person I have ever met. She’s smart as a whip. Our favorite thing is to hang out.”Back to top