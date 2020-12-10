RHOC's Braunwyn Admits to Hitting Husband Sean a Couple of Times

Rising Tempers

During a December 2020 episode of the Bravo series, the RHOC star confessed that she had gotten physical with her husband more than once in the past. “I just, I lost it. I lost my temper again with Sean belittling me over the vacuum cleaner,” Braunwyn said. “Instead of being like, ‘Yeah, I’ll help you’ — because he’s still going to the office. He’s still working. He’s still getting out of the house. Instead of helping, he made fun of me and I lost it and I smacked him.”

In a confessional interview, she noted that she would get angry with Sean when she was in the early stages of her sobriety journey. “I have hit Sean a couple of times in my life,” she said. “I hit him across the face and I hit him hard. I wanted to go drink. I was angry and I was lashing out and Curren saw it. … Looking back, it was a side of me I’ve never seen. It was bad.”