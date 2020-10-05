Their Separation

Braunwyn noted that the pair’s separation was “12 years ago” as she opened up about her past infidelity in 2019.

“I cheated on Sean,” she admitted on the RHOC aftershow. “We separated. I took the kids. He was with someone else too. We were separated, we were in two different homes. I went to Hawaii; I took the kids, I enrolled them in school. I told Sean I was done. I just didn’t want to be a single mom anymore. He traveled 25 days a month.”

Braunwyn noted that her tryst was “very PG.” She explained: “We surfed together, we would go for walks, and I wasn’t ready for anything more but it was just nice to have someone listen.”

After a few months apart, the twosome reunited. “After a few months, he flew out to Hawaii and he got down on one knee and re-proposed to me,” she recalled. “He had quit his job; he was the president of a very successful company. He sold his shares and he walked away and he became a stay-at-home dad for like eight years. He said I would rather choose you guys than my work.”