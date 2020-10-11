Just Married!

RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Weds Fiance Rick Leventhal in Romantic Ceremony 

By
RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Weds Fiance Rick Leventhal in Romantic Ceremony
 Jeremy Fraser/LA Exposures
6
1 / 6
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Perfect Couple

Leventhal and Dodd posed side-by-side in a vineyard.

Back to top