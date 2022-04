Heat of the Moment

In July 2016, Kardashian deleted all photos of his fiancée without explanation. A source told Us at the time that the social media cleanse was caused by an “explosive fight” that the couple decided to work through. “Yes, it was a fight,” the insider told Us. “But they will be over it and basically are.” The heated argument later appeared on the couple’s E! reality show, Rob & Chyna.