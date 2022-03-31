Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna: A Timeline of Their Relationship

The Drama Continues

Kardashian threw not-so-subtle shade at Chyna when he called her enemy, Alexis Skyy, his “WCW” in January 2019. Days before his crush announcement, the Lashed by Blac Chyna founder got into an alleged altercation with the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star at a private event. “She starts throwing a drink … we start throwing hands,” Skyy said during an Instagram Live video at the time. “So from there on, whatever happened, happened. I got kicked out.” Kardashian and Skyy later had dinner together, but he said he was “just trying to eat some good food.”