Robert Pattinson’s Dating History: Kristen Stewart, FKA Twigs and More

Kristen Stewart

While it may not have been with Reed, Pattinson did spark a romance with a Twilight costar. The former Harry Potter actor was first linked to Stewart in mid-2009 and the pair dated for nearly four years — until the Panic Room star was photographed with Sanders, igniting rumors of infidelity.

“I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world,” Stewart told the Sunday Times in March 2017. “But considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me.”