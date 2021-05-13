Robert Pattinson’s Dating History: Kristen Stewart, FKA Twigs and More

Suki Waterhouse

Us broke the news in August 2018 that Pattinson had been dating the model “for months” and were “both really cool, nice and normal people and fun-loving.” Though they’ve kept much of their romance under wraps, the twosome have stepped out together on several occasions. In 2019, the King star described his desire to leave his relationship out of the spotlight.

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he told the Sunday Times. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better.”