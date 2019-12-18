Exclusive Roger Mathews Says He’s Not Spending Christmas With Ex Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Despite ‘Getting Along Great’ By Johnni Macke December 17, 2019 Courtesy of Roger Matthews/Instagram 5 6 / 5 Snuggle Time The businessman frequently shares photos of himself and his two children snuggled up together. Back to top More News Celebrity BFF Pics! Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News