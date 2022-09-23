Sarah Michelle Gellar Talks Her Return to Acting, Tackling Mom Guilt, More

Bonding With Her Daughter Over ‘Do Revenge’

“In the height of the pandemic I took [my daughter] and she sat on set every day. So I think for her it was something that she felt very much a part of,” Gellar explained about her daughter’s love of the film. “She’s the exact demographic for that movie and it was a big deal for her to get to say, ‘I know Cami Mendes.'”

Although she won’t be showing her son the movie just yet, Gellar shared how “excited” both of her kids are about the Teen Wolf spinoff Wolf Pack.