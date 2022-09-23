Sarah Michelle Gellar Talks Her Return to Acting, Tackling Mom Guilt, More

The Connection Between ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Wolf Pack’

“I realized the other day that one of the things that I love so much about Buffy was how it was utilizing the idea of the horrors of high school and the vampires were the metaphorical version of those horrors. And you could only take it so far in those days because it was network television,” the Golden Globe nominee told Us. “So now you take what our horrors are today, which is depression and anxiety. And we are utilizing these monsters [in Wolf Pack] as the actual personification of that and what happens and finding how much harder it is to face your past these days.”

Gellar added: “It’s really truly scary and we can push that envelope that much farther on streaming. Also the backdrop of the Los Angeles fires on our Earth [is addressed]. As someone who was evacuated for over a week in the last fire and didn’t know if our house was gonna make it, I really understand those emotions and what it does and what we’re doing to our Earth and how we’re not helping it prepare for these disasters.”