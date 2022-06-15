April 2022

As Taylor wrapped up her off-Broadway stint with the show ANN at the Pasadena Theatre, Paulson honored her longtime love’s dedicated performance.

“The love of my life @hollandtaylor is closing her show tonight,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of Taylor performing on stage. “I have loved her for 7 years and counting… and tonight, as she brings this production in for its landing, I have never loved her more. She is an artist to the marrow… I happen to love a genius. That’s really the truth.”

Paulson continued to gush about her partner, adding that “to be inspired by the artistry of the person you share your life with, is the most glorious thing in this world.”

“I love you, I admire you, I worship you, @hollandtaylor,” she wrote.