Celebrations Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates Boyfriend Christian Schauf’s 40th Birthday: Pics! By Dory Jackson 5 hours ago Courtesy of Christian Schauf/Instagram 5 1 / 5 Celebrating Good Times The new couple smiled as they posed for a photo alongside another partygoer. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Pleated Top Will Make Any Summer Outfit More Stylish This Stylish Sun Hat Helps Prevent Aging and Is Easy to Wear With a Ponytail These Crystal Clear Steve Madden Sandals Are Now 33% Off More News