Let it go! During a recent trip to Disneyland, Selena Gomez was spotted getting cozy with a male friend named Steve Yaris. However, the pair’s relationship is purely platonic.

“They’re friends and run in the same circle,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Steve is close with Theresa Mingus, Selena’s former personal assistant and best friend.”

The “Bad Liar” singer, 26, stopped by the Anaheim, California, theme park on Sunday, May 5, with a group of friends. Keeping a low profile in a black sweatshirt with the hood up, she hopped on the interactive ride Toy Story Mania! with Yaris before putting on a pair of yellow 4-D glasses and leaning on his shoulder.

The former Disney Channel star took an extended break from the spotlight in 2018 to focus on her mental health. That October, she checked into an East Coast psychiatric facility after a source told Us that she had been experiencing “a series of panic attacks” stemming from her battle with lupus.

“Last year, I took a lot of time off,” she said on Coach’s “Dream It Real” podcast on April 24. “I think that I needed a moment to myself because I do feel like I was growing and changing.”

Gomez, who returned to the red carpet on April 25 at Los Angeles’ WE Day, famously dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2010 to 2014 before having a 10-month romance with The Weeknd in 2017. She rekindled with Bieber, 25, in November 2017, but went their separate ways again the following March. He went on to marry Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.