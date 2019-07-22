Pics

Selena Gomez Through the Years: From ‘Barney’ to ‘Spring Breakers’ and Beyond

By
Selena Gomez Through the Years
 Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images
16
17 / 16

July 1992

Gomez was born in Grand Prairie, Texas on July 22, 1992, to parents Mandy Teefey and Ricardo Gomez.

Back to top