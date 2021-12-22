Supporting their friends. Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim broke their silence on their breakup on Tuesday, December 21, hours after Us Weekly confirmed their split, and now, their friends are weighing in.

Oppenheim, 44, spoke out first, releasing a statement hinting their differing views on children ended the romance.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life,” he shared at the time, adding that they “have different wants regarding a family.”

The California native made it clear that there is no bad blood between him and his ex. “Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me,” he added.

Netflix costar Mary Fitzgerald, one of The Oppenheim Group cofounder’s ex-girlfriends and Stause’s close confidants, commented, “Love you both babe! ❤️❤️❤️.” She wrote the same on the Days of Our Lives actress’ extended statement.

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” Stause shared via Instagram on Tuesday.

At 40, Stause is ready for children and explained that she can’t wait much longer simply because of biology. “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes,” she noted.

The Missouri native, who was previously married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley from 2017 until they finalized their divorce earlier this year, said she was sure that she wants to be a mom. “I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind,” she wrote. “Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand.”

She concluded her heartfelt statement with a shout-out to her ex. “And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts.”

An insider told Us exclusively that the split hasn’t caused trouble at the Los Angeles office. The professional environment “hasn’t been affected by the breakup.”

In fact, the pair, who split shortly before Stause hit the People’s Choice Awards red carpet solo earlier this month, have kept their separation very quiet. Even some of their loved ones were blindsided by the news.

“It’s definitely a surprise to some of their close friends,” another insider shared. “They aren’t going around telling everyone about their breakup. Some cast just found out about it today.”

See how their Selling Sunset cast is reacting to Stause and Oppenheim’s breakup below: