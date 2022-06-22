December 2021

The Netflix personality revealed in an Instagram statement that she gave birth to a stillborn baby boy on December 10. A few weeks later, Vander reflected on the heartbreaking experience as her family celebrated the holidays without their newborn son as planned.

“This is not the Christmas Eve I had envisioned. This was the day Mason would have come home with us,” she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of her husband and their two children. “It’s been two weeks since I lost my child. I am smiling in the photo but I got to tell you, it’s been difficult. I never experienced grief this way.”