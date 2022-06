February 2022

The Israel native turned her attention to her work in early 2022, revealing that she had formed the Maya Vander Group in Florida for her real estate ventures in Miami. She confirmed that she would be staying with the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles as well.

Vander is “still very much involved with the Oppenheim Group and is loyal to Jason,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “She’s just expanding to Miami.”