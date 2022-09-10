September 2022

“There’s no way I could have [been on DWTS two years ago]. like, my balance was so in a process of healing,” Blair told Us in September 2022. “I did not have any confidence that I could even last a half a dance. You know, I just, that was just didn’t seem like possible. And now it does seem possible.”

While Blair initially thought she was “not the girl for this show” due to cranky mood swings and an inability to support herself, things have shifted going into season 31. “I’m just a very different person and I couldn’t ask for a bigger miracle to help bring me out of something, whatever that is. I hope I get a chance to really learn and grow,” she added.

Farber, for his part, noted how Blair is already learning to control her body better after just a few rehearsals. “It’s not just a dance show for me. I want Selma to walk out of this with so much more,” he explained at the time.