Mike Vogel

On screen, Vogel has romanced some of Hollywood’s leading ladies, including Blake Lively in the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Emmy Rossum in Poseidon and Jessica Chastain in The Help.

In reality, the Under the Dome alum has been happily married to model Courtney Vogel since 2003. The lovebirds celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in January 2021, with Mike calling Courtney the “chai of my life” whom he “cherishes.” The pair share daughters Cassy and Charlee, as well as son Gabriel, whom they welcomed in 2007, 2009 and 2013, respectively.