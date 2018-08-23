Shauna Sexton seemed carefree when she strolled along the beach in Malibu hours before her new flame, Ben Affleck, checked back into rehab for the third time after long battling alcohol.

The Playboy model, 22, sported a barely there green bikini and showed off her toned physique as she waded into the water on Wednesday, August 22. The 46-year-old director was first spotted with Sexton on August 16, when they stepped out for a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu.

Affleck agreed to check into rehab after his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, participated in an intervention at his home on Wednesday, a source confirmed to Us Weekly. “Ben has been struggling, and it got to a point where he wanted help and knew he needed help,” an insider said.