Out and about. Sofia Richie was spotted enjoying a day with friends in Malibu after boyfriend Scott Disick‘s brief stay in rehab.

The 21-year-old model dressed down in black sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt on Thursday, May 14, covering up with dark sunglasses and a protective mask. Richie walked with her small dog and a group of three friends on the sunny afternoon stroll. Her low-key excursion comes one week after an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that she became concerned as Disick, 36, was “going down a slippery slope” before he entered a Colorado treatment facility earlier this month.

“Sofia noticed a change in him and that he wasn’t as healthy and happy as he could be and Scott made the decision to get help for himself and for her and their relationship,” the source added.

The Flip It Like Disick star planned to take some time away from the spotlight to take care of himself and work through “past traumas,” but his stay was cut short due to an alleged invasion of his privacy. On May 4, photos of the reality TV personality on the treatment center’s property were published online, leading him to leave hours after Us confirmed that he had checked in. The source noted that Disick was “really hurt, annoyed and upset” by the incident “when all he was trying to do was something that was good for himself.”

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality has had a history of struggling with substance abuse in the past, his lawyer, Marty Singer, made it clear that Disick wasn’t seeking treatment for drug or alcohol-related issues. A second insider later told Us that Disick was having a hard time coping with being in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the beginning of the quarantine Scott was doing really well and was doing a great job at taking care of himself and staying positive and healthy,” the insider added. “The quarantine has taken a toll on him and brought up old feelings and habits that may have not been fully resolved.”

