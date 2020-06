Bella Thorne

Thorne says her cats, Louis and Lola, can sense when she’s upset. “If I’m, like, crying or something, they’ll come up to me and they’ll just, like, snuggle me cause they know I’m having a bad day,” The Babysitter star told Us in March 2016. “That makes me feel so much better because, you know, then for a second I’m just thinking about them and what they want and not me and what I’m going through.”