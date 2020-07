Charlize Theron

The South African actress became a U.S. citizen in 2007. She detailed her path to citizenship in 2008 during an interview with David Letterman. “Well, I’ve always wanted to be [a citizen] they just didn’t want to take me. It’s quite a process you have to work hard, you know, study up,” she said. “Then, finally, I was approved and you have to go in and do an interview. You have to know your stuff.”