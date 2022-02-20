Double duty! Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young exclusively invited Us Weekly to experience a day in their life as newlyweds and coparents.

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2021, were joined by the Flip or Flop star’s children with ex-wife Christina Haack — daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. Shortly after their nuptials, Heather, 34, gushed about getting to be an official family with Tarek, 40.

“Tarek treated me like a wife from the beginning and he was so supportive of me being a stepmom to the kids right away, but there’s something extra special about officially being the El Moussa family,” the Selling Sunset star wrote via Instagram at the time. “These kids are truly our everything, so we decided to say our vows first to the kids and second to each other. This is just a tiny portion of what I said to the kids, but I truly meant every word: When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100 percent committing myself to you too. I am beyond honored to be your bonus mommy. Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know.”

The HGTV star, for his part, previously discussed how the pair made the decision to have kids of their own.

“When we first met, we kind of talked about how we wouldn’t have kids together,” he exclusively told Us in September 2021. “Then she became a stepmom and now she’s obsessed with [my kids], Taylor and Brayden, and she loves being a mom. So recently she’s been hinting at the fact that maybe she does want babies.”

Heather and Tarek have used their social media platforms to offer followers a glimpse at their baby journey.

Scroll down to take a look at a day in Tarek and Heather’s life: