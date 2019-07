Brendon Urie

The Panic! at the Disco frontman spoke out in a live Twitch.tv video on July 1 after his “Me!” collaborator slammed Braun. “Man, this f–king Scooter Braun s–t, like, what a piece of s–t, right?” he said. “You guys know about this dude? It just like broke my heart. I read Taylor’s statement and I was like, ‘That sounds about right, ya know. Toxic dudes doing toxic bulls–t in this toxic industry.'”