Dylan O’Brien

The Teen Wolf alum was Swift’s “first choice” to star in the “All Too Well” music video, and the pair formed a tight bond as they worked on the project together. “I had a feeling he would be great at ad libbing and adding nuance to his character, which enriched the story tenfold,” the “Nothing New” singer wrote in an email to Bustle in March 2022. “He absolutely blew me away and I feel really lucky that I gained such a great friend from the experience too.”

O’Brien was equally effusive about his new BFF, praising her for allowing him and costar Sadie Sink to contribute to the creative process with the dramatic post-dinner party argument. “For someone who’s that meticulous, she’s so trusting. … Everything was planned to be to music,” he told the outlet. “But then when we played out that scene [with dialogue]. [Taylor] immediately marched over and was just like, ‘This is it. I’m going to play this in the video.’ The confidence to just identify that in the moment on set and take in what we were bringing to it [shows how] she’s so sound with relationships and her instincts.”