One last fling before the ring! While Jacqueline Trumbull may not have found love on The Bachelor, she ended up giving her final rose to fiancé Paul Seli. Before the pair walk down the aisle, the reality TV alum is taking Us inside her bachelorette party.

The Bachelor season 22 alum, 30, was joined by her loved ones in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 11, to celebrate her forthcoming nuptials. The group — including fellow Bachelor Nation alums Kendall Long and Maquel Cooper — attended a drag show at The Garden Las Vegas, hit up entertainment venue AREA15, enjoyed a delicious dinner at Superfrico, stopped by Marquee’s beach club and saw Opium.

Trumbull previously announced in December 2021 that Seli had proposed after two years of dating.

“Paul pulled off the most amazing proposal!!!! I am in San Ramon, CA freezing my eggs again with Caroline [Lunny] (and I *thought* Kendall; we are also filming a documentary on egg freezing.) On Friday, I thought we were going to an art gallery to film some b roll, which made sense because I’m doing a painting for the documentary,” the clinical psychology Ph.D. student wrote via Instagram at the time. “Then, he walks out from around a corner and proposes. I’m floored (he’s supposed to be in Durham, and he is SUCH A GOOD LIAR he really had me thinking he was going to propose in January in Durham.) As you can see [in the photo], the painting is of a proposal and he made that for us to keep for the rest of our lives 🥰.”

While Trumbull has since found her match in the artist, she previously appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2018.

“I felt like there was a culture of crying. I cried really early, like, week one,” the Duke University grad student exclusively told Us Weekly of her franchise regrets in November 2021. “I can’t regret [leaving the show early], because the gamble paid off. But I did struggle with this for a long time. I didn’t feel good about leaving. I had to leave — I was afraid of being fired for staying much longer. I wish I had pushed that a little more. At the time, I wasn’t ready to say goodbye.”

She added: “Ultimately, from this vantage point, I’m getting married. I’m at Duke. My life has moved on, so I can’t really regret what happened. It just caused me a lot of grief at the time.”

Scroll below to see photos from Trumbull’s bachelorette celebrations: