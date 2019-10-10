On Watching ‘Jersey Shore’ in Jail

“I was blessed to shoot a lot of TV before I went into prison. So while I was in prison, I was on TV every Thursday with a smile on my face, like, ‘Oh, look, there’s my wedding,’” Mike explained. “There were a number of TVs there. … You had to get permission from some of the guys that had been in there for years and years and years and be like, ‘Listen, can I watch the TV show that I’m on tonight on Thursday night?’”

Mike added that some inmates — and prison employees — would tell him they were fans of the series.

“It was really good when someone that worked up there would come up and say, ‘You’re such an inspiration. Me and my wife are rooting for you,’” he explained. “In my brain it was, like, difficult because I’m, like, in prison.”