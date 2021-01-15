Who Is Tom Girardi? 5 Things to Know About Erika Jayne’s Estranged Husband

4. He’s Faced Legal Trouble for Years

Prior to the 2020 fraud case, Tom made headlines for various lawsuits against Girardi & Keese. Erika, who made it clear she wasn’t going to discuss his business on the series, previously downplayed any issues during interviews.

“Listen, we’re in the lawsuit business, baby. We sue and get sued,” Erika quipped to Us in February 2019. “So what? So what? It’s part of the job.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight that same year, she added, “You can’t show those things on television, simple as that. You can’t show legal issues on TV. You can show trials. We’re not in trial! Tom is a lawyer. … He has his own firm, he has his own clients and so, that is his first responsibility.”

Us previously confirmed that Tom is being sued by his business partners, Keese, Robert Finnerty and Jill O’Callahan. He also reportedly owes his court reporter company, Veritext, nearly $550,000, and Girardi & Keese allegedly owes Wells Fargo $882,000.